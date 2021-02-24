Bucknell Reaches 300 COVID Cases since Start of Spring, Cases Continue Dropping

HARRISBURG – Bucknell University is continuing to see a drop of active COVID-19 cases on campus – but it has reached 300 total cases since the start of its outbreak at the beginning of the spring semester.

On its dashboard Wednesday, Bucknell says it’s down to 128 total active cases, that’s 11 less than previously reported Tuesday. Of the remaining active cases, 124 are among students and four are among faculty and staff. So far this spring, Bucknell says there have been a total of 300 cases. The university’s isolation space also continues improving, now at 47% capacity. The university conducted remote learning the last two weeks and returned to in-person instruction this week.

At Susquehanna University, there are 16 active cases on campus – 15 among students, one among faculty and staff.

There was no change to the ongoing outbreak at SCI Coal Township on the state Department of Corrections’ dashboard Wednesday– the facility has 150 active COVID cases among inmates and 21 among employees.

In its daily update Wednesday, the Department of Health identified 76 new deaths via the Pennsylvania death registry the last two days, reported for a total of 23,7787 since March. 2,786 additional positive cases of COVID-19 have also been confirmed, bringing the statewide total to 920,634, of which 90% have recovered. In the Valley, 50 new cases and one new death have been reported:

Northumberland County has 18 new cases, reaching 7,900 cases overall since the start of the pandemic. There’s also a new death reported for a total of 321 deaths since March.

Snyder has 12 new cases at 2,973 overall and a total of 78 deaths.

Montour’s case count has one new case at 1,756 overall cases and a total of 58 deaths.

Union County has 19 new cases at 5,116 overall cases since the start of the pandemic and a total of 81 deaths.

In vaccine data Wednesday, the state Department of Health reported 263 people in the Valley received their second dose and are fully vaccinated for COVID. 47 more people have received their first dose. The rest of the local numbers:

Montour – 2,788 people who received first doses (+22 Wednesday), 3,298 who received second doses (+4 Wednesday)

Northumberland – 9,915 people who received first doses (+24 Wednesday), 5,373 people who received second doses (+87 Wednesday)

Snyder – 3,439 people who received first doses (+1 Wednesday), 1,493 people who received second doses (+54 Wednesday)

Union – 4,261 people who received first doses (Reconciled Wednesday), 2,040 people who received second doses (+118 Wednesday)

To date, of the 3,172,900 doses allocated through February 27, we have administered 2,083,277 doses total through February 23:

First doses, 82 percent (1,498,265 administered of 1,836,065 allocated)

Second doses, 44 percent (585,012 administered of 1,336,835 allocated)

The Department of Health also reported Wednesday there are still over 1,900 people hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide. Of that number, 433 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. 239 are on ventilators. Locally:

Geisinger Danville has three new patients – 45 people admitted, 13 are in the ICU and eight are on a ventilator.

Geisinger Shamokin has one new patient – seven people are admitted and none in the ICU or on a ventilator.

Evangelical Community Hospital has two fewer patients – six patients are admitted, one in the ICU and none are on a ventilator.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.