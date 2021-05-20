Bucknell: ‘Not Possible’ To Complete Fran’s House Investigation Before Graduation

LEWISBURG – Bucknell University says it won’t be able to complete its investigation into last Thursday’s attack on a home for LGBTQ students in time for this Sunday’s Commencement. This comes as the university is facing pressure to complete the investigation in the next few days.

President John Bravman said Thursday it’s not possible every action in response to the incident will be completed prior to Commencement, given the amount of information being collected. Bravman says more than 40 people have been interviewed in the past 72 hours by an independent Philadelphia law firm hired by the university to conduct the investigation. Bravman says before starting the investigation, the university provided notice of the incident to the Union County District Attorney.

The incident occurred at Tower House, the home of the Fran’s House affinity group on campus. That’s when a group of men reportedly from a banned fraternity that used to live at the house, caused a disturbance, urinated on the porch, swung a metal bar at a flag pole flying the pride flag, and tried to break in. Residents locked themselves inside at the time.

Bravman says the university is committed to completing a thorough and fair investigation while determining institutional responses.