Bucknell Families, Campus Community Permitted to Attend Outdoor Sporting Events

LEWISBURG – Bucknell University has announced spectators can return to its outdoor athletic events beginning this weekend. Bucknell says starting this Saturday, up to four family members of Bucknell student-athletes and coaches, as well as Bucknell students, staff and faculty who are participating in on-campus COVID-19 testing, will be permitted to attend outdoor athletics events on campus with certain restrictions.

These changes are consistent with recent updates to both Bucknell University campus visitor and guest policy and the revised maximum occupancy limits for outdoor events in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

In order to protect the health of our students and campus community, the following restrictions will be in place.

Who may attend?

Each Bucknell student-athlete and coach may invite up to four family members for each home outdoor event.

Bucknell students who are enrolled and following weekly on-campus COVID-19 testing.

Individual Bucknell faculty and staff members participating in on-campus COVID-19 testing.

Visiting team spectators and general fans are not permitted access to facilities or events at this time.

What are the facility restrictions and limitations?

Up to 20 percent of the venue’s maximum occupancy will be permitted on a first-come, first-served basis. Once the maximum occupancy number is reached, no additional spectators will be permitted in the facility.

Family members will not be permitted to come in close contact with any member of the Bucknell community (including student-athletes) at any time before, during or after the competition.

Specific entrances and viewing areas will be designated for family members not associated with the Bucknell on-campus community. Separate entry points and viewing areas will be reserved for Bucknell students and faculty/staff.

Concessions will not be sold, and bringing food into the venue is prohibited.

Tailgating and/or other gatherings will not be permitted on University property at any time before, during or after the competition.

Venue restrooms and/or portable restrooms will be available.

Spectators are not permitted inside any University building, including Athletics buildings (i.e. KLARC, Davis Gym, Gerhard Fieldhouse, Sojka Pavilion, Kinney Natatorium) and residential or academic buildings.

What else is required of spectators at Bucknell outdoor events?

Prior to coming to campus, spectators are asked to complete a daily self-screening for possible COVID-19 symptoms as outlined by the CDC. If you or anyone in your party presents or has been in contact with someone with COVID-19 symptoms, please do not come to campus for the safety of our community.

Face coverings are required to be worn at all times everywhere on campus, including the parking lot areas, West Fields and within the athletic venue.

The modified Pennsylvania order mandates that attendees and workers must comply with the 6-foot physical distancing requirement in order to permit spectators. Please respect and observe physical distancing guidelines by maintaining six feet in all directions between other spectators outside your family unit.

There is to be no contact within 15 feet of any student-athlete or coach, prior to or at the completion of games, at any location.

Please contact Bucknell University immediately at 570-577-3067 if anyone in your visiting party shows symptoms of or tests positive for COVID-19 within 14 days after attending an event so that contact tracing protocols can be investigated.

Please note that Bucknell University reserves the right to evaluate, revise, and/or suspend spectator access at any time, in order to effectively respond to the current pandemic and protect our on-campus community.