Bucknell Basketball Programs to Kick Off Season with Virtual Reception

LEWISBURG – With the Bucknell men’s and women’s basketball teams set to open the season January 2, the programs are hosting a Virtual Season Preview reception. It’s free and open to the public, but you must register for log in information.

All registered participants will get a $5 gift card for Matty’s Sporthouse Grill and one lucky fan will receive a pair of free virtual season tickets for the 20-21 season. Head men’s coach Nathan Davis and Head women’s coach Trevor Woodruff will be joined by players for the virtual reception.

The Patriot League has a modified schedule this season, with teams playing the same opponent on Saturdays and Sundays, primarily at opposite sites. The Bison women kick off their season on Saturday, January 2, at home against Navy at 2 p.m. The men’s team will be in Annapolis to face midshipmen at the same time. You can hear games on our sister station Eagle 107.

This season, fans will not be permitted to attend games at Sojka Pavilion, but virtual season tickets are available. You can listen to the Bucknell men’s basketball team on Eagle 107 (107.3 FM).

Schedule:

January

2 – Bucknell at Navy – 1:30/2:00 pm

3 – Navy at Bucknell – 5:30/6:00 pm