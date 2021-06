VALLEY TOWNSHIP – Danville area residents may have seen heavy black smoke late Tuesday morning. That was due to a brush fire that spread to an abanonded vehicle.

Montour-Columbia 911 says the fire was first reported just before noon Tuesday at 35 Pulling Track Lane in Valley Township, Montour County – that’s near the intersection of Routes 54 and 642.

The 911 center says the fire didn’t affect traffic in that area and most units cleared the scene about 15 minutes later.