SUNBURY – A PennDOT maintenance crew in Northumberland County will conduct bridge flushing activities Thursday, June 17, on the Route 61 Veterans Memorial Bridge between the City of Sunbury and Shamokin Dam Borough.

Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions in each direction from approximately 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.