UPDATE: Tornado Warning Expires

UPDATE: Warning has expired. The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Northwestern Northumberland County in central Pennsylvania... Northwestern Montour County in central Pennsylvania... Southeastern Lycoming County in north central Pennsylvania... * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 850 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Delaware Run, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near... Muncy around 900 PM EDT. Exchange around 910 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Turbotville. This includes Interstate 180 from mile markers 3 to 12. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. && TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED; HAIL...<.75IN