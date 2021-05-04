BREAKING: PA Mitigation Orders to be Lifted Memorial Day; Masking Order After 70% of Population Vaccinated

HARRISBURG– A full return to normalcy from the COVID-19 pandemic is coming very soon in Pennsylvania. In an announcement Tuesday, the Wolf Administration has announced mitigation orders except masking will be lifted Memorial Day at 12:01 a.m.

The current masking order will then be lifted when 70% of Pennsylvanians 18 and older are fully vaccinated. Face coverings are required to be worn indoors and outdoors if you are away from your home. Fully vaccinated Pennsylvanians are already not required to wear a mask during certain activities .

Requirements such as testing and reporting ​new cases will remain in place for hospitals and long-term care facilities. This will allow Pennsylvania to continue to closely monitor COVID-19 spread while lifting other restrictions.

These updates will not prevent municipalities and school districts from ​continuing and implementing stricter mitigation efforts. The Department of Health recommends Pennsylvanians refer to CDC guidance and recommendations regarding ongoing COVID-19 safety measures and procedures.