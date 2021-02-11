Troopers Arrest Texas Man for I-80 Killing

NEW COLUMBIA — State police say they have arrested a Texas man for the killing of a Virginia woman whose body was found along Interstate 80 in Union County Sunday. Milton troopers say 28-year-old Tracy Rollins Jr. of Dallas, Texas is being charged with homicide in the killing of 47-year-old Rebecca Landrith. Troopers say Rollins was picked up in Connecticut and is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.

We last told you Landrith was a former model, including a Miss Manhattan finalist in 2014. Troopers say she was shot in the head, neck and throat and believe she was shot elsewhere. Her body was left near the Mile Run Exit of I-80 eastbound, at mile marker 199, and was discovered by a PennDOT worker. Fingerprints led to her identification.