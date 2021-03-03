Bloomsburg University Returning to In-Person Instruction This Fall

BLOOMSBURG – Bloomsburg University says its planning on returning to full-time, in-person instruction next fall. The university made that announcement Wednesday, saying the decision is based on anticipated vaccine rates, current projects by the CDC and the beginning of easing of restrictions within the commonwealth.

Bloomsburg says the plan to return to in-person instruction includes on-campus housing facilities operating at a planned capacity of no more than two students assigned to a traditional residence hall room. There will also be single bedrooms for all suite and apartment residents. All campus dining venues will be open with the resumption of in-person dining. Student-athletes will also compete in intercollegiate athletic events with some form of fan attendance based on current health guidelines.

The semester is scheduled to begin Monday, August 23 and conclude Friday, December 3. Commencement will be Saturday, December 11.