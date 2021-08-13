Bloomsburg University Indoor Mask Requirement Starts Tomorrow

BLOOMSBURG – A Valley university is now requiring indoor mask wearing starting this weekend. Bloomsburg University announced Friday a new indoor masking requirement beginning tomorrow, in response to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the region and state.

Bloomsburg says it’s implementing the new requirement to preserve its ability to offer in-person learning this fall. This requirement applies to:

In-person instruction (all indoor classrooms and/or instructional spaces);

In-person indoor events;

Any community member traveling between classes within common areas of a University building;

Any community member in common areas within University-owned on-campus housing; and

Any community member using the campus shuttles.

They say mask wearing is not required in outdoor spaces throughout campus, but some may choose to mask up on their own. Students living in residence halls will not be required to wear a mask in their living spaces.

All community members who are eating in designated food service areas indoors will not be required to wear a mask. Vaccinated employees with individual offices will not be required to wear a mask in their office.