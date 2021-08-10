Bloomsburg Reconstruction Project Continues

BLOOMSBURG – From PennDOT…Motorists are advised that the reconstruction project continues in Bloomsburg.

Updated Construction

On Tuesday, August 10, Route 487 (Poplar Street) will be closed between Eighth Street and Tenth Street. The following detours will be in place with signs to assist travelers:

Route 487 traffic traveling north and continuing to Route 487 will be detoured onto Fort McClure Boulevard, Market Street, Main Street (Route 11); southbound 487 will be the reverse order.

Route 487 truck traffic traveling north to Route 11 will be detoured onto Fort McClure Boulevard, Market Street, and Main Street (Route 11).

Route 487 car traffic traveling north to Route 11 will be detoured onto Fort McClure Boulevard and Market Street; Route 11 north traffic will follow East Sixth Street; Route 11 south traffic will continue on Market Street to Main Street (Route 11).

Route 11 traffic traveling south to Route 487 south will be detoured onto East Street (Route 11), Main Street (Route 11), Market Street, Fort McClure Boulevard.

Route 11 traffic traveling north to Route 487 south will be detoured onto Market Street, Fort McClure Boulevard.

Upcoming Weekend Work

On Friday, August 13 at 8:00 PM through Monday, August 16 at 6:00 AM, the contractor will continue work at Route 11 (East Street / Columbia Boulevard / Sixth Street) and Route 487 (Poplar Street). Motorists can expect the following:

Route 487 will be single lane closure with flagging.

Route 11 will be single lane closure with flagging.

Local traffic using Sixth Street between Market Street and East Street will be detoured onto Market Street, Seventh Street, Route 487 (Poplar Street), and Route 11 (Columbia Boulevard).

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution through the work zone. Work completion dates are weather permitting.