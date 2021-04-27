Bloomsburg Reconstruction Detours Established, Work Begins Wednesday

BLOOMSBURG – The initial phase of the Bloomsburg reconstruction project is beginning this week, which is expected to bring major traffic delays. PennDOT says the detour route is being established today, with work on the $6.8 million project beginning Wednesday.

Traffic will be detoured around the work area, which is Route 487 (Poplar Street) between Peach Avenue and Sixth Street/Columbia Boulevard (Route 11). There are five different detours in place with signs to assist travelers.

The following detours will be in place with signs to assist travelers:

Route 487 traffic traveling north and continuing to Route 487 will be detoured onto Fort McClure Boulevard, Market Street, Main Street (Route 11); southbound 487 will be the reverse order.

Route 487 truck traffic traveling north to Route 11 will be detoured onto Fort McClure Boulevard, Market Street, and Main Street (Route 11).

Route 487 car traffic traveling north to Route 11 will be detoured onto Fort McClure Boulevard and Market Street; Route 11 north traffic will follow East Sixth Street; Route 11 south traffic will continue on Market Street to Main Street (Route 11).

Route 11 traffic traveling south to Route 487 south will be detoured onto East Street (Route 11), Main Street (Route 11), Market Street, Fort McClure Boulevard.

Route 11 traffic traveling north to Route 487 south will be detoured onto Market Street, Fort McClure Boulevard.

The project is expected to be completed in October 2022, weather permitting.