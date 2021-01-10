Biggest Fish Ever Pulled from Susquehanna River near York

YORK – A record fish was pulled from the Susquehanna River in Maryland recently. PennLive is reporting, the 57-pound, 50-inch long flathead catfish was caught about 10-miles south of the Pennsylvania-Maryland state line.

A resident of Cecil County, Maryland caught the fish in Maryland while fishing along the Susquehanna River shoreline. The flathead catfish is considered an invasive species in Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania’s record flathead catfish is a 56-pound fish caught in the Schuylkill River last year.