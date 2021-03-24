Big Ten Alters Attendance Policy Reflecting Local Guidelines

CHICAGO – The Big Ten has announced it will allow schools to host fans according to local health guidelines for the rest of this season. According to PennLive, the policy is effective immediately, and it also covers spring football games.
Previously, Big Ten competitions were closed to the public because of the pandemic.
Earlier this month, the Big Ten hosted fans at its men’s and women’s basketball conference tournaments in Indianapolis, and it announced its intention to host fans at remaining conference tournaments and championships in accordance with local regulations.
Penn State is slated to host the Big Ten men’s and women’s lacrosse tournaments later this spring at Panzer Stadium. The university is also planning to host only University Park first-year students and the families and guests of student-athletes, coaches and staff members at Beaver Stadium for its final spring football practice April 17.