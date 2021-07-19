Beavertown Woman Arrested for Endangering Welfare of Children

BEAVER SPRINGS – State police say a Beavertown woman was arrested after crashing her vehicle and then being found driving impaired with three children in her vehicle. Selinsgrove troopers reported Monday they arrested 29-year-old Jessica Trego after the May 28 crash on Route 235 in Spring Township, Snyder County.

Troopers say Trego was traveling south on Route 235 when she swerved off the roadway and struck a ditch and utility pole. An investigation later revealed she was driving under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance. Troopers say Trego was also found with drugs and drug paraphernalia as well while she had children ages 10, four, and one in the vehicle. No injuries were reported and charges were filed in district court.