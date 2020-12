BEAVERTOWN – Beavertown has become the latest Valley borough to declare a Snow Emergency ahead of the impending winter storm. Mayor Lee Hollenbach says it’s in effect from now until 9 a.m. Saturday.

No vehicles may be parked on borough streets during this time. All residents and businesses are also responsible for clearning their sidewalks within 24 hours after the storm. Snow may not be placed in the street. Violators will be fined.