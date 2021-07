WINFIELD – Now Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Lou Barletta is making another stop in the Valley tonight. According to the event’s Facebook page, Barletta will hold a ‘Union County Meet and Greet’ tonight at the Union Township Fire Company Social Hall in Winfield from 5:30-7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

This will be Barletta’s second stop in the Valley since announcing his candidacy for governor, last visiting the Shamokin area.