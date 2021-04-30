Backlog Puts New Statewide Cases over 4,600; One Northumberland County Death

HARRISBURG – Statewide COVID cases are back over 4,000 due to a backlog, and there’s a new death in Northumberland County. In its daily update Friday, the state Department of Health says 4,607 new cases were reported, for a total of 1,151,005 cases in Pennsylvania, of which 89% have recovered. Locally, there are 54 more cases. Northumberland County has 19 more cases; their total is 9,224 cases since the pandemic began. There were 21 new cases in Union County (5,920 total), 12 new cases in Snyder County (for a total of 3,516) and two new cases in Montour County (1,959).

The state says case numbers are up statewide due to a lab submitting just under 300 test results dating back to December 2020. Also, another lab submitted a large file of test results that were collected within the last three days.

The state has reported 39 new deaths as well across Pennsylvania, for a total of 26,218 since the start of the pandemic. Northumberland County has one new death with 347 total deaths since the start of the pandemic. Montour County remains with 63 total, Snyder County with 83 total, and Union County 86.

Statewide hospitalizations dipped again to 2,283 people hospitalized, including 518 in the ICU and 272 on ventilators. Locally, Geisinger Danville has seven more patients with 49 total COVID-19 patients, 12 are in intensive care and seven are on ventilators. Geisinger Shamokin has three coronavirus patients, and Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg has 20 total patients, of whom, five are in intensive care and one is on a ventilator.

Also in Friday’s update, the state says over 8.4 million vaccine doses have been administered. The number of vaccinations locally had a slightly higher increase, with 2,029 more people having had at least a shot of vaccines.

Northumberland County has 927 more people with at least one dose (59,386, 27,393 have two, 31,993 have one).

Snyder County has 337 more people with at least one dose (21,327 total, 9,193 have two, 12,134 have one shot).

Union County has 495 more people with at least one dose (26,258, total, 14,921 have two, 11,337 have one shot).

Montour County has 270 more people with at least one dose (18,054 total, 8,378 have two, 9,676 have one).

On its dashboard Friday, Bucknell University’s on-campus case count now has 66 total active cases – 64 among students and two among faculty and staff. So far this semester, 550 students and faculty have had the disease, and 36% of the university’s isolation space is in use.

Susquehanna University still has one student with the virus currently, and 130 people have had COVID since the start of the semester.