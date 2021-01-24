Around PA: PA Cong. Perry played role in Trump scheme to replace attorney general

Harrisburg-area Congressman Scott Perry finds himself at the center of the latest revelation about former President Donald J. Trump’s refusal to accept President Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s electoral victory last fall, and Trump’s seemingly unending schemes to try to undo it.

Perry was identified in a New York Times report Saturday evening as the person who introduced Trump to a senior U.S. Department of Justice attorney who was open to Trump’s unproven claims of election fraud and, according to the Times reporting, might have been interested in providing a route around more senior leaders who had steadfastly rejected them.

In an earlier report on Friday, the Times described the scheme revolving around attorney Jeffrey Clark, in which Trump had apparently discussed firing Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen in the dying days of his administration, replacing him with Clark, and seeing if that could give new juice to block Biden’s win at the state or federal levels.

Biden was sworn into office on Jan. 20.

Clark, at the time the alleged plot was coming together, was the Acting Assistant Attorney General of Justice’s Civil Division. The Times also has reported that he is claiming that some aspects of the Times’ reports on the situation -— based on interviews with four other DOJ officials — are incorrect.

Clark also told The Times he could not discuss any conversations with Mr. Trump or Justice Department lawyers because of “the strictures of legal privilege… Senior Justice Department lawyers, not uncommonly, provide legal advice to the White House as part of our duties,” he said. “All my official communications were consistent with the law.”

Perry, a conservative Republican from northern York County who was just re-elected to his fifth term in the House of Representatives, did not reply to text or telephone messages left by PennLive on Saturday, first left in an effort to determine if he might have been the unnamed “Pennsylvania politician” that the Times identified as the conduit between Clark and Trump in its initial report.

As a result, it was not clear Saturday night what Perry’s role was in the ongoing Trump-Clark conversations, if any, beyond first introducing Clark to the president as someone who, as the Times reported, “agreed that fraud had affected the election results.”

The Times, in its report, also said that it could not get any responses from Perry.