Ard’s Chef Drew Ready For “Hell’s Kitchen’ Debut Tonight

MILLMONT – We last told you Chef Drew from Ard’s Farm in Lewisburg made it on the hit TV cooking competition series, ‘Hell’s Kitchen.’ Tonight, he finally makes his debut after the series premiere was delayed due to the pandemic, “We’ve been keeping this under raps for almost two years, and its so difficult to walk around with this big, great secret and you can’t tell anybody. Finally, we get the call one day saying, ‘hey, get ready because its coming.'”

Tonight, Drew Tingley of Millmont will be one of 18 contestants on the show hosted by Chef Gordon Ramsay. The series premieres at 8 p.m. on FOX. He says all the filming occurred before the pandemic hit and then the long wait for it to air began.

Tingley says you’ll definitely see him represent Pennsylvania well in his dishes on the show, “I know people don’t think it but we’re (Pennsylvania) is the snack capital of the country, we produce pork better than almost any other state in the entire country. I think I put a lot of that into some of my dishes. I think that everybody will be watching and think, ‘hey, that’s a Pennsylvania thing!'”

Tingley says he’s always admired Chef Ramsay despite his intimidating personality, and Tingley says that admiration grew even more while working with the famous chef on the show. Now that the show’s about to air, Tingley says he’s been able to use the platform to start some side projects while still working at Ard’s, “I’ve been doing some restaurant consulting around the area, helping open different restaurants, I have a cook book that’s been 12 years in the making, that should be finished up sometime in the next month or so and hopefully get to a publisher. I’ve got a couple other things I can’t really release to the world right now…they’re hinging upon the airing of the episodes.”

Tingley is currently a line cook at Ard’s, and says he recommends the ‘Nashville Hot Benedict Sandwich’ off the restaraunt’s breakfast menu. Chef Drew says he does contribute to some of the recipes, but are mostly developed the head chef Justin. The series will air every Thursday night at 8 p.m. on FOX, with recap episodes airing Saturday night’s at 8 p.m. on FOX.