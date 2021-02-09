Arabella Parker’s Mother Doesn’t Make Deal With Prosecutors

SUNBURY – A local mother, charged in connection with the death of her daughter, three-year-old Arabella Parker, was back in court this week. The woman is 21-year-old Samantha Delcamp of Trevorton; police say she’s an accomplice in the death of the child.

Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz says Delcamp testified Tuesday and had not made a deal with police or prosecutors, saying she did so ‘for justice for her daughter.’ The DA says Delcamp testified her boyfriend at the time, 21-year-old Jahrid Burgess of Trevorton, tossed and injured the child, who and began to have a seizure.

Both Delcamp and Burgess are accused with the death of Parker. The incident first occurred October 10, 2019 at which time police said the child was beaten so badly by Burgess doctors had to remove part of the child’s brain. Parker remained in critical condition until her death November 22, 2019.