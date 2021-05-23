April 211 Report: Rent Assistance Still a Top Need in Valley

WILKES-BARRE – Rent assistance is still one of the main reasons Valley residents are dialing 2-1-1. That’s the latest from the Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania, who’s been sending out the

monthly 2-1-1 reports. 2-1-1 is a statewide one call clearinghouse service for human and social service opportunities, funding help and other aid.

In its April report, the organization says over 130 contacts were made from Valley counties, mostly for rent and other housing assistance. Last month’s report also indicated 18 Northumberland County residents dialed 2-1-1- seeking help with electric utility payments.

Across the northeastern Pennsylvania region, over 2,600 contacts were made; of those contacts, over 800 were for questions about COVID-19 vaccine clinics, and over 500 were for rent assistance as well.

Union – 18 contacts made in April; 6 for rent, 3 for housing help.

Snyder – 28 contacts made; 7 rent, 3 housing/domestic violence shelters assistance

Northumberland – 83 contacts made; 27 rent, 18 electric, 23 housing

Montour – 9 contacts made; 2 emergency shelter clearing houses, online tax prep

Total Valley Region – 2,663 contacts made; 812 COVID vaccine clinic inquiries, 520 rent