Apfelbaum Family vs. FAA Federal Trial Starts May 10

WILLAMSPORT – The federal court trial of the Apfelbaum family vs. the FAA will be starting soon.

Staff at the federal courthouse in Williamsport say the trial starts May 10. Well known Sunbury attorney Michael Apfelbaum, his wife Christina and her father, were killed in a 2015 airplane crash.

The Apfelbaum’s children, Brianna, Leah and Jon Sidney sued the federal government for the alleged negligence of an air traffic controller. They say that person gave their father incorrect instructions and failed to comply with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) procedures.

The lawsuit does not state the level of damages they are seeking.