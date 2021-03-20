AP: Barletta, Meuser May Run For Governor in 2022

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — According to the AP, Two vary familiar political leaders are considering a run for higher office. Former US Congressman Lou Barletta, and current 9th District US House member Dan Meuser both say they may run for the Republican nomination for Governor in 2022.

Lou Barletta, the former congressman who unsuccessfully challenged U..S. Sen. Bob Casey in 2018, said Friday that he will make that decision in the next few weeks. Barletta began considering a run late last year, after saying he was leaving electoral politics following his loss to Casey.

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, who lives near Barletta, has said he is considering running.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro is widely expected to seek the Democratic nomination.