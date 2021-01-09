Another Set of Over 10,000 New Statewide COVID-19 cases, 10 New Valley Deaths

HARRISBURG – Another set of over 10,000 new statewide COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, and there are 10 new deaths related to the virus in the Valley. In its daily update Saturday, the state Department of Health confirmed 10,045 new cases, with the total now over 713,000, of which 73% have recovered. 273 new statewide deaths have also been reported and the state death toll is over 17,600.

Along with the 10 new deaths, 226 new cases have been confirmed in the Valley. In Northumberland County, 82 new cases have been confirmed at 5,679 since the start of the pandemic, along with six new deaths at 254 total. Union County has 65 new cases at 3,340 overall and three new deaths at 52 total. Montour has 36 new caes at 1,256 overall and a new death at 31. Snyder has 43 new cases at 2,150 overall and the county remains with 48 deaths.

Also in the Valley, SCI Coal Township continues to experience a major outbreak, and the Allenwood Federal Prison’s Medium campus is experience another major outbreak.

SCI Coal Township now has 126 inmates infected, along with 15 staff.

Allenwood Federal Prisons are down to 195 inmates infected – 137 (62 new cases) at the Medium campus, 58 at Low, 1 at USP Allenwood – and 32 staffers with COVID.

Lewisburg penitentiary has 54 active inmate cases and 33 active cases right now among staff.

For hospitalizations, there are just under 5,300 statewide – of those patients, over 1,000 are in the ICU and over 600 are on ventilators.

At Valley hospitals (updated Saturday):

Geisinger Danville has nine new patients– 181 people admitted, 32 in the ICU and 16 are on ventilators.

Geisinger Shamokin has one new patient –16 people admitted and three in the ICU.

Evangelical Community Hospital (no changes) – 47 patients now, 11 in the ICU and none on a ventilator.

At Valley state run facilities (updated Saturday):

Selinsgrove Center – 46 total residents have been infected (28 active), 162 staff have been infected (53 active)

Danville State Hospital – 37 total patients have been infected (17 active), 26 staff have been infected (nine active)

At Valley long-term care facilities (updated Saturday):

Among 17 Northumberland County facilities – 829 total resident cases, 204 total staff cases and 164 deaths. These numbers represent slight changes: Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation has 163 active cases – 97 among residents and 66 among staff. Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation has 162 total cases – 99 among residents (zero active) and 63 among staff (two active) Mountainview Coal Township has three active staff case and one active resident case – 278 total among residents and staff

In two Snyder County facilities – 113 total resident cases, 30 total staff cases and 20 deaths

In six Montour County facilities – 194 total resident cases, 53 total staff cases, and 13 deaths; at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation there are two active resident cases and two active staff cases (194 total)

Among seven Union County facilities – 183 total resident cases, 33 total staff cases, and 19 deaths

Since Thursday, 741 more vaccine doses had been administered (over 209, 000 doses administered statewide) – the state did not provide an update in Friday’s report.

Montour – 149 more doses administered (2,187 total)

Northumberland – 354 more doses administered (2,363 total)

Snyder – 96 more doses administered (564 total)

Union – 142 more doses administered (1,231 total)