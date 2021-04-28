Another Northumberland County COVID Death, Over 3,600 New Statewide Cases

HARRISBURG – Wednesday’s new set of new statewide COVID-19 cases are back below 4,000 again, but another virus-related death has been reported in Northumberland County. In its daily update, the state Department of Health says 3,686 new cases were reported, for a total of 1,143,076 cases in Pennsylvania, of which 88% have recovered. Locally, there are 64 more cases. Northumberland County has 25 more cases; their total is 9,187 cases since the pandemic began. There were 29 new cases in Union County (5,882 total), five new cases in Snyder County (for a total of 3,501) and five new cases in Montour County (1,950).

The state has also reported 57 new deaths across Pennsylvania over the last two days, for a total of 26,129 since the start of the pandemic. Northumberland County has a new death, for a total of 346 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Montour County remains with 63 total, Snyder County with 83 total, and Union County 86.

Statewide hospitalizations are still down, with 2,447 people hospitalized, including 539 in the ICU and 278 on ventilators. Not much has changed with local hospitalizations: Geisinger Danville has 43 total COVID-19 patients, 17 are in intensive care and seven are on ventilators. Geisinger Shamokin has five coronavirus patients with one in the ICU, and Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg has 24 total patients, of whom, six are in intensive care and one is on a ventilator.

Also in Wednesday’s update, the state says over 8.2 million vaccine doses have been administered – 5.2 million have received first or single doses, and 3 million have received second doses. The number of vaccinations locally had a slightly higher increase, with 1,052 more people having had at least a shot of vaccines.

Northumberland County has 422 more people with at least one dose (58,014, 26,734 have two, 31,280 have one).

Snyder County has 224 more people with at least one dose (20,727 total, 8,903 have two, 11,824 have one shot).

Union County has 358 more people with at least one dose (25,336, total, 14,346 have two, 10,990 have one shot).

Montour County has 48 more people with at least one dose (17,720 total, 8,207 have two, 9,513 have one).

On its dashboard Wednesday, Bucknell University’s on-campus case count has gone down noticeably again, now with 58 total active cases – all among students, which are 10 less than Tuesday. So far this semester, 539 students and faculty have had the disease, and 33% of the university’s isolation space is in use.

Susquehanna University still has one student with the virus currently, and 130 people have had COVID since the start of the semester.