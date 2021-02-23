Another Drop in Bucknell COVID Cases, 11 Susquehanna Cases

HARRISBURG – There’s another drop in active COVID-19 campus at Bucknell University, and there’s slight uptick in cases at Susquehanna University.

On its dashboard Monday, Bucknell says it’s down to 139 total active cases, that’s 15 less than previously reported Saturday. Of the remaining active cases, 136 are among students and three are among faculty and staff. So far this spring, Bucknell says there have been a total of 289 cases. The university’s isolation space also continues improving, now at 51% capacity. The university conducted remote learning the last two weeks and returned to in-person instruction this Monday.

At Susquehanna University, there are 11 active cases on campus – nine among students, two among faculty and staff.

On its dashboard Tuesday, the state Department of Corrections showed another slight decrease in active cases at SCI Coal Township – the facility now has 150 active COVID cases among inmates and 21 among employees.

In its daily update Tuesday, the Department of Health identified 97 new deaths via the Pennsylvania death registry the last two days, reported for a total of 23,711 since March. 2,830 additional positive cases of COVID-19 have also been confirmed, bringing the statewide total to 917,848, of which 89% have recovered. In the Valley, 25 new cases and one new death have been reported:

Northumberland County has 14 new cases, reaching 7,882 cases overall since the start of the pandemic. There are a total of 320 deaths since March.

Snyder has three new cases at 2,961 overall and a total of 78 deaths.

Montour’s case count has four new cases 1,755 overall cases and a total of 58 deaths.

Union County’s has four new cases at 5,097 overall cases since the start of the pandemic and a new death for a total of 81 deaths.

In vaccine data, the state Department of Health reported 137 people in the Valley received their second dose and are fully vaccinated for COVID. 152 more people have received their first dose. The rest of the local numbers:

Montour – 2,766 people who received first doses (+7 Tuesday), 3,294 who received second doses (+4 Tuesday)

Northumberland – 9,891 people who received first doses (+83 Tuesday), 5,286 people who received second doses (+49 Tuesday)

Snyder – 3,438 people who received first doses (Reconciled Tuesday), 1,439 people who received second doses (+49 Tuesday)

Union – 4,273 people who received first doses (+62 Tuesday), 1,922 people who received second doses (+35 Tuesday)

To date, of the 3,172,900 doses allocated through February 27, we have administered 2,034,123 doses total through February 22:

First doses, 80 percent (1,474,479 administered of 1,836,065 allocated)

Second doses, 42 percent (559,644 administered of 1,336,835 allocated)

The Department of Health also reported no changes Tuesday to statewide and local hospitalizations. Statewide, there are now over 1,900 people. Of that number, 418 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. 240 are on ventilators. Locally:

Geisinger Danville – 42 people admitted, 10 are in the ICU and seven are on a ventilator.

Geisinger Shamokin – six people are admitted and none in the ICU or on a ventilator.

Evangelical Community Hospital– eight patients are admitted, one in the ICU and none are on a ventilator.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.