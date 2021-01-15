Another 1,000 PA National Guard Members Heading For Washington, D.C.

HARRISBURG – More Pennsylvania National Guard members are heading to our nation’s capital to continue to beefing up security for next Wednesday’s inauguration. Governor Tom Wolf announced Friday an additional 1,000 members have been activated to support the District of Columbia National Guard and D.C. civil authorities.

Friday’s announcement will bring a total of 2,000 Pennsylvania National Guard members heading for Washington, D.C. Thursday, the governor also announced 450 members being dispatched statewide in case of violence next week.