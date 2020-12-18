Anonymous Donor Pays $7,300 in Sunbury Snow Violations

SUNBURY – An ‘amazing’ gesture by an anonymous donor helped out many burned by snow emergency violations in Sunbury. City Administrator Jody Ocker says the donor paid all 146 tickets issued since the emergency was declared Wednesday, that’s $7,300 total. Ocker says the donor realized lots of tickets were issued and wanted to help out during a difficult year.

Ocker says the city can’t thank the donor enough, but it still has to enforce its snow emergency routes. She says the city is still ‘learning a lot to be better in the future’ with a situation like this.

However, Ocker says cars still need to be removed from streets for snow removal, especially on Walnut, Chestnut, and Arch Streets Friday, or those vehicles may be towed.