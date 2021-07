Northumberland – The annual Pineknotter of the Year award was presented Tuesday evening and this year’s recipient is Paul Ruane. Paul is a former code officer in Northumberland as well as a US Coast Guard Veteran. He was active in the local Moose club, and is a member of the American Legion Post 44.

Ruane is currently President of Northumberland Borough Council and was honored for his many years of community service. He received the award on his 79th birthday.