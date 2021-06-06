Animal Rescue Fair Coming to Sunbury’s Central Park June 12

SUNBURY – All Paws Great and Small . . . The Degenstein Community Library begins its summer reading program this month with an animal-themed event Saturday, June 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Central Park, right next to the library.

The All Paws Great and Small Animal Rescue Fair will give children an opportunity to register for the summer reading program and participate in various activities, while meeting animals and volunteers from area rescue organizations.

Free-of-charge in-house and online events feature the ‘Tails and Tales’ theme each week, with learning opportunities ranging from beautiful birds to mythical animals, farmyard friends to swamp stories and everything in between. The online program includes author interviews, interactive stories, and craft activities for all ages. The summer reading program runs through August 2.

For more information, visit the library’s Facebook page or degensteinlibrary.org.