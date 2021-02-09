Andy Russell Foundation Gifts Anniversary Steelers Poster to Playground

The former player announced Tuesday, through the Andy Russell Charitable Foundation, he and his wife Cindy were donating the limited edition poster. It came straight from his memorabilia room at his Pittsburgh home. The framed poster also includes a photo of Russell standing in front of the poster and his personal 75th anniversary uniform patch.

The Andy Russell Charitable Foundation was instrumental in creating Everyone’s Playground, located at East Snyder Park. It’s specially designed playground to accommodate those with special needs, other disabilities, cognitive challenges, as well as typical individuals.