Ammonia Leak at Weis Plant Forced Road Closures Saturday Night

SUNBURY – All roads surrounding the Weis Plant on Second Street in Sunbury are back open after a ammonia leak occurred Saturday night. Northumberland County Communications says the incident was first reported just before 8 p.m. Saturday. It was a passerby driving through the area who initially called emergency responders.

County communications says Weis was able to locate where the leak was coming from and its own team handled the situation.

Both directions of Front Street in Sunbury, Chestnut Street and both directions of the Veterans Memorial Bridge were closed for a few hours and reopened just before 11 p.m. Saturday night. No injuries were reported.