America’s Favorite Wooden Roller Coaster Resides at Knoebels

ELYSBURG – No surprise here . . . For the ninth year in a row, the Phoenix at Knoebels Amusement Resort has been voted America’s favorite wooden roller coaster by the National Amusement Park Historical Association.

The association reports, not only did the Phoenix retain its top spot, Knoebels tied with Kennywood for Favorite Traditional Amusement Park. The park has held one of the top two spots in that category for 25 years.

One association member remarked that, “When I’m at Knoebels I feel like I’m at home,” while others enjoy the park for its family atmosphere, classic rides, low prices, nice staff, great food, shade trees, and its ability to retain the magic of childhood visits.