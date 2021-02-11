Almost $1 Million in Hospitality Grants Heading for 85th District

LEWISBURG – Nearly $1 million of the newly announced state hospitality grant funding is available for businesses in Union and Snyder counties. State Representative David Rowe (R-85th, Lewisburg) said Thursday over $966,000 is allocated in his district. Interested local hotels, bars, and restaurants should contact Union County for more information.

Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced $145 million was being distributed statewide through the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program, in the form of block grants.

Despite this announcement, Rowe said he remains critical of the governor’s handling of the pandemic, calling the governor, ‘apparently bent on bankrupting through misguided and politically motivated mitigation orders.’ Rowe also continues urging Governor Wolf to lift his capacity mandates on the hospitality industry ‘immediately,’ and cease his lawsuits against restaurants and bars.