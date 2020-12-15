Allenwood Corrections Officer Released From Hospital

DANVILLE – A corrections officer at USP Allenwood, who’s also well known in the community, has been released from the hospital. A Geisinger nursing supervisor says 51-year-old Dale Franquet Jr. was discharged Sunday after being seriously injured from an inmate assault last week.

We last told you Franquet was in critical condition and in intensive care following the incident where an inmate stabbed him in the eye and assaulted another staff member. Reports say Franquet underwent surgery last Wednesday to remove his right eye. Franquet is the varsity wrestling coach at Midd-West High School and has been receiving an outpouring of support from the community since the incident.

Reports say the other staff member has since returned to work after recovering from injuries.