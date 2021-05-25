All Valley Counties, Most of PA at Least ‘Moderate’ for COVID Spread

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf says the state is taking another step closer to herd immunity against COVID-19 statewide.

On its Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard Tuesday, state health officials say most Valley counties and most of Pennsylvania – are now listed in the ‘moderate’ category for COVID transmission. In the Valley, Union, Snyder and Northumberland counties are in the ‘moderate’ category, while Montour County is one of four counties in the ‘low’ category. They say only five counties remain in the ‘substantial’ transmission status (Bradford, McKean, Potter, Venango and Wyoming County).

State health officials also say the statewide percent positivity rate decreased from 5.3% to 4.5% and the seven-day increase was just over 3,000 fewer cases than last week.