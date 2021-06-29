All of the Valley ‘Low’ For COVID Transmission

HARRISBURG – All four Valley counties now have low transmission of COVID-19. On its Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard, state health officials say Snyder, Union, Northumberland and Montour counties are now listed in the ‘low’ category.

Overall, there are 55 counties in the ‘low’ category and only 12 remain in the ‘moderate’ category – including neighboring Lycoming County. For the second consecutive week, there are no counties with substantial transmission status.

The state also says Pennsylvania’s percent-positivity decreased to 1.2 % from 1.4 %. There are now 65 counties with a positivity rate lower than 5 %, and there are no counties over 10 %.