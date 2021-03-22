State PUC: All Calls in 814 Area Code Must Soon Use 10-Digits

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission announced Monday mandatory 10-digit dialing for all telephone calls in the 814 area code, and a new area code is coming. The commission says the 10-digit calling starts Saturday, April 3. These changes affect 27 counties, including nearby Clinton and Centre.

The beginning of this mandatory 10-digit dialing period marks the next major step toward the arrival of a new ‘overlay’ area code o 582- which will eventually serve side-by-side with the current 814 area code. That’s set to take effect May 1. The new 582 area code will be assigned to new telephone numbers once the available supply of numbers in the current 814 area code is exhausted.