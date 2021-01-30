AccuWeather: 3” to 6” Likely Monday, 8-12 total, PennDOT: Travel to be Limited

SUNBURY– A major snowfall is on the way. The AccuWeather forecast calls for 8 to 12 inches of snow beginning Sunday afternoon through late Monday. Roads will be slippery with temperatures in the low 20s and 30. High winds and freezing temperatures are expected.

Motorists are advised by PennDOT to avoid unnecessary travel starting Sunday. Highways such as Interstate 80, 81, and 83 among others, are part of the restriction. Travel restrictions are set for certain vehicles on the road. For the full list, visit PennDOT’s website.

Forecasts vary, AccuWeather is calling for 3” to 6” of snow Monday, but the storm’s potential is for 8” to 12” of snow. The National Weather Service predicts storm total 3” to 6” for our Valley.

We’ll also keep you updated with Winternet all weekend long at wkok.com.