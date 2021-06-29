Accused Triple Homicide Suspect Waives Preliminary Hearing

SUNBURY – A man accused of killing three people in Snydertown was back in court Tuesday, and has waived his right to a preliminary hearing. Shamokin District Judge John Gembic says 23-year-old Matthew Reed waived his right, and his lawyer has also asked for a mental health evaluation. Reed was then taken back to Northumberland County Prison without bail.

Reed is accused of killing 58-year-old Susan Williams, 59-year-old James Dicken and a 17-year-old John Dicken, in a fit of rage over a car dispute.

State Police say Reed was staying at Haven Ministry shelter and confessed to the murders. He told a magistrate he, ‘just snapped,’ and is not a bad man.