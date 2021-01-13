Accident Turns Into Water Rescue at Lewisburg River Bridge

LEWISBURG – A woman, a police officer, and another person were taken to the hospital after a one-vehicle crash turned into a water rescue on the Lewisburg River Bridge. Buffalo Valley Regional Police say the incident occurred just before 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. Officers say they were dispatched to the west end of the bridge, which is Route 45/Market Street in the borough, for a one-vehicle accident. But while en route, the 911 caller reported the female driver had exited the vehicle, walked east on the bridge, and jumped over the railing into the Susquehanna River.

Officers say upon arrival they observed the victim floating on her back and could be heard moaning. Near Saint Louis Street and South Water Street, an officer was able to enter the water with a rescue rope and secure the victim. They were both then assisted to shore by a private citizen and two other officers.

Police say the victim was taken to Geisinger for evaluation. The officer who made the rescue and the private citizen who helped him to shore were taken to Evangelical Community Hospital for evaluation.