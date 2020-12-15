About a Foot or More of Snow Heading for Valley Wednesday

SUNBURY – It looks like the first big weather winter event in the Valley will bring big snow totals Wednesday.

AccuWeather Meteorologist Brian Thompson says the incoming winter storm is a system coming up the east coast from the south, “That’s going to spread some heavy snow back into the Central Susquehanna Valley. We are going to see, it looks like on the order of 10-15 inches of snow, close to a foot of snow as the way it looks right now. If the track is more offshore, we could see lesser amounts, and there is potential for a little bit more if the storm takes a path just inland, maybe a little bit closer to what we’re expecting right now.”

Thompson says the storm will arrive in the mid-afternoon Wednesday, which will definitely impact the evening commute, “We do expect to get underway around 2-3 p.m. Wednesday and the heaviest of the snow will be as we get closer to sunset and especially during the evening and during the first part of the overnight hours. The snow should largely be gone by sunrise on Thursday, so road crews should get a handle on the situation.”

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Valley from noon Wednesday through 10 a.m. Thursday. We’ll have all the latest AccuWeather and Winternet updates on WKOK, WKOK.com and the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation App.