Weis Center for Arts Holding ‘Virtual Christmas Carol’ Saturday

WKOK Staff | December 3, 2020 |

LEWISBURG–  The Weis Center for the Performing Arts is hosting a virtual holiday performance of “A Christmas Carol” in December.  The hour-long program from Manual Cinema will be performed live in Chicago and presented in a live stream.  Tickets are $20 per household from the Bucknell Box Office.

The performances will be on Saturday, December 5 at 8:00 p.m.; Sunday, December 13 at 4:00 p.m.; and Thursday, December 17 at 8:00 p.m.   The story will be told using paper puppets, miniatures, silhouettes, and an original score.  Those who purchase the tickets will get the live stream link 24 hours before the performance.

