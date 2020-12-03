Weis Center for Arts Holding ‘Virtual Christmas Carol’ Saturday

LEWISBURG– The Weis Center for the Performing Arts is hosting a virtual holiday performance of “A Christmas Carol” in December. The hour-long program from Manual Cinema will be performed live in Chicago and presented in a live stream. Tickets are $20 per household from the Bucknell Box Office.

The performances will be on Saturday, December 5 at 8:00 p.m.; Sunday, December 13 at 4:00 p.m.; and Thursday, December 17 at 8:00 p.m. The story will be told using paper puppets, miniatures, silhouettes, and an original score. Those who purchase the tickets will get the live stream link 24 hours before the performance.