Special Candlelight Christmas Release from Susquehanna Valley Chorale

LEWISBURG – A special Christmas performance by the Susquehanna Valley Chorale (SVC) will be released virtually. The performance will be available on Monday, December 14 and will feature two well-known favorites from the SVC’s traditional, in-person Candlelight Christmas program.

The Chorale will be performing “Still, Still, Still” and “Candlelight Carol” along with a few readings by Carlos Kearns. Members of the Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale will also be joining the holiday performance.

It’s free to the public and will be available on YouTube, Facebook, and the SVC’s website at SVCMusic.org.