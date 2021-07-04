A New Jersey Man To Serve 10 Days for Sexual Assault Allegation

LEWISBURG – PennLive is reporting…A New Jersey man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a Bucknell University fraternity house more than a decade ago will spend at least 10 days in prison.

37-year-old Joseph McClain III, of Milburn, N.J., was sentenced Wednesday in Union County court to 10 days to two years minus a day followed by two years’ probation.

He had pleaded guilty in April to charges of simple assault and indecent exposure. Counts of rape, sexual assault and aggravated indecent sexual assault were withdrawn last year. The county DA said the victim was satisfied with the outcome of the case.

PennLive says the charges stem from an incident that occurred around midnight in October of 2008, in the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity house at Bucknell University. McClain, who was visiting his brother, admitted he was intoxicated at the time.