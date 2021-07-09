A “Christmas in July” Celebration Will Benefit the BVRA

LEWISBURG – Have fun getting your Christmas shopping done early? Maybe…the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority is hosting a Christmas in July celebration Saturday. More than 50 crafters and vendors will be on hand.

Cotton candy, caramel corn, cheese steaks and City Boy BBQ are just some of the many foods available for sale. Organizers say you’ll be able to can make sand art, build a pine cone bird feeder or start your own fairy garden. They say Summer Santa and Olaf will be making an appearance, and there are plenty of activities to keep you entertained.

Call the BVRA at 524-4774 for tickets to the BBQ or for more information.