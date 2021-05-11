9 COVID Cases at Snyder County Jail

MIDDLEBURG – Another set of COVID-19 cases have been reported at the Snyder County Jail. Warden Shawn Cooper says there are nine total positive cases, five among staff and four among inmates.

Cooper says the five positive staff members will be out of the facility for 10 days. He says the four infected inmates are being isolated and are in the same housing unit. Cooper also says its the same housing unit that suffered an outbreak last year.

The warden says in-person visitation is also on hold for the time being, and inmates are receiving two free phone calls per week.