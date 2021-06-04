703 New Statewide COVID Cases, 19 New Valley Cases

HARRISBURG – Statewide COVID-19 cases continue to remain below 1,000. In its update Friday, the state Department of Health says there were 703 additional new positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 1,204,802, of which 95% have recovered. Locally there were 19 new cases; Northumberland County has six of those new cases, bringing the county total to 9,658, and Snyder has six new cases for a total of 3,669 cases. Union County has six new cases with at total of 6,136 cases, and Montour has one new case, with a total of 2,016 cases.

Also statewide, 30 new deaths were also reported, for a total of 27,325 since the pandemic began. There are no new deaths locally – Union has a total of 88 deaths, and Montour’s total is now 67 since the start of the pandemic. Northumberland County remains with a total of 357 deaths, and Snyder County has 85 total deaths.

There are also now 850 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide. Of that number, 200 patients are in an intensive care unit and 1250 are on a ventilator.

There are some changes to the local hospitalization numbers. Geisinger Danville has a total of 27, with eight in intensive care, and three people on ventilators. Geisinger Shamokin now has four patients, one in the ICU. Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg has three COVID patients, with three in intensive care.

In statewide vaccine data, over 4.8 million people are fully vaccinated and 54.7% of those 18 and older are fully vaccinated. Over 10.7 million total doses have been administered.

As for local vaccine data, 665 more people received at least one dose of a vaccine over the last three days. 340 Northumberland County residents have received one of the shots of the vaccine, now 72,679 people in the county have been vaccinated (37,061 partially, 35,618 fully). Snyder County has 78 more doses in arm for a total of 26,532 (14,566 partially, 11,966 fully). Union County residents have 210 new doses for a total of 32,613 (17,297 partially, 15,316 fully) and Montour County, 37 more shots for a total 20,787 (10,758 partially, 10,029 fully).